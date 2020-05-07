Fireworks spark 3 fires in Clearwater

The department reminded residents that any fireworks that explode or launch in the air are illegal in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews had a busy night, early morning as three firework-related fires broke out.

Firefighters say one fire started on a roof, while two others started after someone tossed out fireworks in a garbage can that were not fully extinguished, causing the fire to spread to a house nearby.

Thankfully, no one was injured in any of the fires, but the department had a strong message for those discarding fireworks after use.

"When you're done with fireworks, don't just toss them into a trash can and assume they're out. Douse them with water. If you don't, they can end up starting a fire as they did on two occasions early this morning," the fire rescue wrote on Facebook.

It also reminded residents that shooting off fireworks that launch or explode in the air are illegal in Clearwater and can easily catch someone's home on fire.

What other people are reading right now: