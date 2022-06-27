Accounting manager accused of stealing $228K from HOAs to pay for groceries, Bucs games

Jamie Fonville also used the money she stole to cover personal credit cards, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 46-year-old woman in charge of managing the bank accounts for 58 homeowner associations is accused of putting money in her account and paying for, at times, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets.

Jamie Fonville, who's from Tarpon Springs, was arrested on three counts of felony scheme to defraud, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

The total amount of money allegedly lost is estimated at about $228,300.

Deputies say Fonville was employed as an accounting manager with Palm Harbor-based First Choice Association Management. Although she was responsible for managing the bank accounts and issuing checks on behalf of homeowner associations, she instead allegedly was creating fraudulent checks using the personal information from three associations and making deposits into her personal bank account.

It's believed Fonville used money to pay for daily expenses, food, groceries, credit card payments and Bucs games.

Investigators began looking into a potential crime when they were made aware of suspicious activity in February 2022 from an account overseen by First Choice Association Management, according to the sheriff's office.

Fonville was arrested on June 24 and was booked in the Pinellas County jail.