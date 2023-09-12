Growing number of families displaced by flooding in St. Pete turn to RVs and campers

An authorization from the city's mayor allows those impacted by Hurricane Idalia to have a camper on their property long-term to live in.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after neighborhoods were flooded by storm surge brought by Hurricane Idalia, the extensive clean-up is still underway.

In St. Petersburg’s Shore Acres neighborhood, nearly 1,500 homes were impacted by the storm, which is 46% of all the homes in that area.

A drive through Shore Acres reveals a few things: constant construction, cleanup, continually growing debris piles and now campers and trailers popping up all over.

“Like many others in the neighborhood, we’re all kind of forced with, 'What does alternative living mean? What’s that worth to you, to your family,'” says Nick Croteau, whose home was damaged in the flood.

While he continues repairs and construction at his home, he's temporarily living in a camper that he bought and parked in his driveway.

“Obviously tight quarters but, like anything else, it could always be worse,” he added.

Typically, having a camper in the front of your property for that long would be against city code — one could even face fines, but an emergency authorization from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is now allowing people to seek long-term refugee in campers, RVs or trailers parked on their property.

“Financial feasibility-wise, you know, weighing the options, figured, you know, what invest in a trailer, be able to park it on site given the regulations being kind of loosened up and be able to be on-site to rebuild our house,” Croteau explained.

It’s become a more cost-effective option for many displaced by the storm.

“The rental is a little bit better for the camper than what it would be for somebody’s home or Air BnB or VRBO, so we’re going to enjoy it. It’s as close as it can be to our home,” Karen Frame, another Shore Acres neighbor whose home was damaged, said.

Frame says her family is taking things in stride as demolition and renovation begins on her permanent home.

“I’m hoping two to three months, but it could be longer. It is what it is, and we are gonna enjoy it while we can,” Frame added.