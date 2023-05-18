Off-duty Florida corrections officer arrested for DUI

Melissa Stachelsy, 35, was found sitting in her 2022 Dodge Charger in the area of Keene Road and Coastal Place by deputies.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — An off-duty Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested early Thursday morning in Dunedin for driving under the influence, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Melissa Stachelsky, 35, was found sitting in her black 2022 Dodge Charger in the area of Keene Road and Coastal Place after deputies received a disorderly conduct call, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said the car was parked alongside the side of Keene Road but was still running and had the hazard lights on.

When authorities walked up to the car, they said Stachelsky held her Florida Department of Corrections badge and ID out the window.

Deputies said in the news release that Stachelsky had glassy, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Stachelsky agreed to take a field sobriety test but performed poorly on them. According to deputies, Stachelsky's breath sample indicated she had a BAC of .127.