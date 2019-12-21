TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at the state Capitol and several government buildings in St. Petersburg, Florida, the hometown of U.S. Navy Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham.

The 19-year-old was one of three American sailors killed two weeks ago when a Saudi flight student opened fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The governor says flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sundown at the Capitol, the Pinellas County courthouse and St. Petersburg City Hall to honor Haitham.

His funeral is set for Saturday morning in St. Petersburg.

Earlier this month, the Navy posthumously awarded Wings of Gold to all three sailors who were killed during the Dec. 6 shooting.

The men who died included 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Coffee, Alabama; 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida; and 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.

The acting secretary of the Navy proclaimed Ensign Watson as a naval aviator, Airman Haitham as a naval aircrewman and Airman Apprentice Walters as a naval aircrewman.

From left to right: Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters

Provided Photos

RELATED: Posthumous honor: U.S. Navy promotes hero sailors who saved lives during Pensacola shooting

RELATED: 'He's our hero': Community honors sailor killed in Pensacola shooting with fundraiser, procession

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter