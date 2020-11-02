PINELLAS PARK, Fla — Following some sort of fight, 28-year-old Devin Quarterman allegedly attacked another man with a machete at a McDonald's restaurant.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's on 66th Street, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department news release.

Quarterman and 42-year-old Gerrardo Garcia had been involved in some sort of dispute that led to Quarterman attacking him, police say. It's believed Quarterman surprised Garcia and hit him several times with the weapon.

Garcia was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Quarterman ran off from the McDonald's after the attack and was arrested Monday afternoon without incident, the news release states.

He was booked in the Pinellas County jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

