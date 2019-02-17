CLEARWATER, Fla. — The laser's warning sticker was clear: "Never aim at aircraft."

But it wasn't enough to stop 48-year-old Brian Harting from flashing it at a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter, according to a news release.

The helicopter was up in the air around 2:24 a.m. Sunday when its crew saw a controlled fire at a home off Belleair Road. It circled the area to wait for deputies to respond and found it was not a threat to the area.

As the helicopter's crew was in flight, they noticed a person standing in their backyard, shining a red laser at them.

The encounter was recorded on the helicopter's video.

"That's a laser?" one deputy asks. "He's got a red laser, and I've got the guy on camera right here," another responds.

Deputies on the ground were sent to Harting's house in unincorporated Clearwater. It was an easy trip; the helicopter's computer software placed his address atop of him as he flashed the laser.

Harting admitted to pointing at the helicopter and said he was unaware it was against the law, deputies say.

He was arrested and charged with felony misuse of a laser lighting device.

