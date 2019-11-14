TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Driving more than 90 miles per hour when the speed limit is 55 – is going to get the attention of police.

Officers say Jon Earl Pickard was doing just that on Sunday through Tarpon Springs. The 52-year-old was pulled over and officers asked him why he was speeding, an arrest report states.

According to his arrest affidavit, Pickard told police he was in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife. Officers arrested Pickard and charged him with reckless driving.

After he was put in handcuffs, the arrest report says officers also found a plastic bag with 2.1 grams of crack cocaine in his shirt pocket. The affidavit says Pickard "spontaneously" said he had just bought the drugs for $50.

A judge set Pickard’s bond at $2,250. He paid it and was released from jail.

