TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Driving more than 90 miles per hour when the speed limit is 55 – is going to get the attention of police.
Officers say Jon Earl Pickard was doing just that on Sunday through Tarpon Springs. The 52-year-old was pulled over and officers asked him why he was speeding, an arrest report states.
According to his arrest affidavit, Pickard told police he was in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife. Officers arrested Pickard and charged him with reckless driving.
After he was put in handcuffs, the arrest report says officers also found a plastic bag with 2.1 grams of crack cocaine in his shirt pocket. The affidavit says Pickard "spontaneously" said he had just bought the drugs for $50.
A judge set Pickard’s bond at $2,250. He paid it and was released from jail.
RELATED: Doctor suspended after being accused of 'splitting' opioids with patients
RELATED: Customs agents seize more than $31 million in cocaine at Port of Savannah
What other people are reading right now:
- Alicia Keys to host Grammy Awards again in 2020
- 2 dead, 5 injured in I-75 crash
- Florida Strawberry Festival announces full concert lineup for 2020
- Green bean casserole among America's least favorite Thanksgiving foods
- Hunter thought he would die in Florida swamp after gator bit him
- Grieving son builds 20,000 Christmas light display to honor deceased dad
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter