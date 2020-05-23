x
Trump boat parade sets sail in Tampa Bay-area waters

Supporters of President Donald Trump flew "Trump 2020" flags, with a few "Make America Great Again" verbiage thrown in, too.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Just about every boat Saturday afternoon had an American flag or one in support of President Donald Trump -- and most had both.

It all was a part of a three-hour-long flotilla in support of the 45th U.S. president along Pinellas County in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Dozens of boats were out, with even more people on board. Betsy Mattera provided some video to 10 Tampa Bay.

"It was awesome," she said. "Tons of boats and lots of people on the shore and bridges waving flags in support."

