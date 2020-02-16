ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly 100 motorcyclists road out to the Dick Misner Bridge for the 6th annual Flowers for Phoebe event.

The ride honors the 5-year-old who died in 2015 after being thrown off the Dick Misener bridge by her father, John Jonchuck.

“They care like me, and they want to continue to keep Phoebe’s name alive," explained one of the organizers of the event Jeff Richard.

In its 6th year, Flowers for Phoebe shows no signs of slowing down.

“Look at the parking lot," Richard said. "We are full of motorcycles. People are here, wanting to support and help somebody get educated and go into the social service field."

All of the money raised from the event goes toward a two-year scholarship for a student to study social services. It's all in honor of a little girl whose life ended too early.

"Every time I go across the Dick Meisner Bridge, it doesn’t make any difference whether I am on 'Phoebe’s Ride,' or if I’m just going to Peggy’s or going somewhere else. I always pump my heart and point to the sky, at the top of that bridge, for that little girl," Richard said.

Riders took the day to remember what was lost.

“I don’t even have kids and I am teary. I am not even a parent," said Shari Kamerling through tears.

They, too, provide pathways so other children don’t suffer the same fate.

This will be the 6th scholarship established by the Flowers for Phoebe event.

