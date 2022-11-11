x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Flu virus cases on the rise in Tampa Bay

The Florida Department of Health is reporting flu is on the rise in the state, with a new outbreak this week in Polk County.
Credit: AP IMAGES FOR NCOA
Cruz Rivera, right gets her flu shot at the Town N Country Senior Center from pharmacist Steve Hall, left, as part of the National Council on Aging's Flu + You initiative led by West Central Florida Area Agency on Aging to educate adults 65 and older about the seriousness of the flu and the available vaccine options for this age group on Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (Brian Blanco / AP Images for NCOA)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health warns the flu is on the rise throughout the state.

A map of Florida shows most counties are in dark blue, which means flu is on the rise in those counties. Officials warn not only are more people sick with the flu, but more people are flooding emergency rooms with the flu.

Credit: Florida Department of Health

This week we’re learning there was a new outbreak in the Tampa bay area.

The Department of Health highlighted Polk County on a map, explaining a new outbreak was detected there this week.

Credit: The Florida Department of Health

Florida isn't alone, nationwide the flu is spreading.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this week the southeast and south-central are reporting the highest levels of flu activity. Three children died from flu-associated deaths this week and in total there have been five children die this season.

The CDC estimates so far this flu season 1,300 people have died from the flu.

RELATED: RSV cases continue to rise into the holidays

RELATED: The flu is an epidemic in the US, and that normally happens each year

Tampa Bay health experts explained the rise we’re seeing is likely a result of people loosening up COVID precautions.

"I'm actually not surprised, what we're experiencing here is another hangover from the COVID19 epidemic," said a Distinguished USF Health Professor, Thomas Unnasch.

Unnasch explained when people were wearing masks and taking COVID precautions seriously, a lot of people weren't getting sick. As a result, immunity to viruses like the flu decreased.

RELATED: Health experts warn of 'tripledemic' this winter

"What happened there, while they were really careful they weren't getting infected with the flu and since they weren't getting infected, our immunities dropped down," Unnasch said.

Unnasch said the flu is happening earlier than usual. Doctors stress the best way to protect from the flu is to get your flu shot. They recommend anyone over 6 months old get vaccinated. 

Doctors also said it is safe to get your flu and COVID vaccine at the same time.

More Videos

In Other News

CMA announces memorial garden on 1-year anniversary of beloved dolphin's passing

Before You Leave, Check This Out