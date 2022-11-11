Flu virus cases on the rise in Tampa Bay

The Florida Department of Health is reporting flu is on the rise in the state, with a new outbreak this week in Polk County.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health warns the flu is on the rise throughout the state.

A map of Florida shows most counties are in dark blue, which means flu is on the rise in those counties. Officials warn not only are more people sick with the flu, but more people are flooding emergency rooms with the flu.

This week we’re learning there was a new outbreak in the Tampa bay area.

The Department of Health highlighted Polk County on a map, explaining a new outbreak was detected there this week.

Florida isn't alone, nationwide the flu is spreading.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this week the southeast and south-central are reporting the highest levels of flu activity. Three children died from flu-associated deaths this week and in total there have been five children die this season.

The CDC estimates so far this flu season 1,300 people have died from the flu.

Tampa Bay health experts explained the rise we’re seeing is likely a result of people loosening up COVID precautions.

"I'm actually not surprised, what we're experiencing here is another hangover from the COVID19 epidemic," said a Distinguished USF Health Professor, Thomas Unnasch.

Unnasch explained when people were wearing masks and taking COVID precautions seriously, a lot of people weren't getting sick. As a result, immunity to viruses like the flu decreased.

"What happened there, while they were really careful they weren't getting infected with the flu and since they weren't getting infected, our immunities dropped down," Unnasch said.

Unnasch said the flu is happening earlier than usual. Doctors stress the best way to protect from the flu is to get your flu shot. They recommend anyone over 6 months old get vaccinated.