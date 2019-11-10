SEMINOLE, Fla — Helping animals rescued after natural disasters like Hurricanes Maria and Dorian is as easy as filling up a shopping cart.

Fluff's Stuff Re-tail for Rescue will celebrate its grand opening in Seminole on Oct. 12. The thrift shop will benefit FLUFF Animal Rescue.

FLUFF is finding foster families and adoptive families for dogs rescued from Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Compassion Kind has been on the ground in the Bahamas and brought several dogs from Marsh Harbor to Florida.

"There's such a great need there. In the first few weeks, we had a lot of owned animals that were just lost and some of their owners had to flee so we focused a lot on sending animals in Nassau and they were doing an owner reunification program," said Aja Nikita Estro, founder of Compassion Kind.

Other dogs on the islands that were strays are now searching for foster homes in the Tampa Bay area as the islands recover. More than 30 dogs are available for adoption or fostering.

If you can't adopt or foster, Fluff's Stuff is looking for volunteers, monetary donations and donations of gently used household items to stock their store.

Fluff's Stuff Re-tail for Rescue is opening at 10 a.m. at 11220 Park Blvd. in Seminole. You'll be able to shop, drop off donations, ask about volunteer opportunities and sign up to be a foster or adoptive home for rescued dogs.

