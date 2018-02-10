St. Petersburg police have found a burned vehicle believed to be the white Ford Fusion they think was used in a homicide on Sunday.

Detectives had been searching for the mid-size car, which was stolen from Orange County.

They found it around 11 p.m. Monday on Juarez Way South near Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

Authorities say it was seen leaving an alley Sunday off 13th Avenue South near MLK Street, where Malik Oliver, 19, was shot and killed.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780.

