Former Pinellas Schools food services employee arrested on child pornography charges

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A former Pinellas School District employee has been charged with child pornography possession.
Officers say, Charles Paul, 32, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of child pornography.
A press release from the Clearwater Police Department detailed that Paul had over 18,000 images in his possession and that he was sending the images to others. Paul was employed by the school district as a food services manager at Bellair Elementary and resigned upon arrest.
Detectives say they do not believe any of the images showed children from the Tampa Bay area.
Additional charges for Paul may be forthcoming. The Pinellas County School District told 10 Tampa bay Paul resigned Friday morning.
The district said he was hired in September 2019 and had a clear personnel file without any reprimands or complaints while he was employed at the elementary school.
Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
