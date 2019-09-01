ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A former federal prosecutor will lead an independent external review of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's Heart Institute after an investigation by the Tampa Bay Times found warning signs were missed in the heart surgery program, leading to more children dying.

The president and CEO of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital recently resigned, along with other top officials, as the Times' investigation continues to have ripple effects.

Related: All Children’s Hospital president resigns after Tampa Bay Times investigation

The hospital confirmed to 10News that F. Joseph Warin, a partner at the Gibson Dunn law firm, will spearhead the investigation into what went wrong.

Dunn, a former U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., has investigated health systems around the country. And, some of those investigations focused specifically on cardiac surgery practices.

His team will report its findings to a special committee of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Board of Trustees no later than May.

Previous: 3 more top All Children's Hospital officials leave following heart surgery investigation

"Johns Hopkins Medicine has committed to share lessons learned from the review so that the Johns Hopkins Health System and other hospitals around the country can learn from the events at All Children’s," the hospital wrote in a statement.

After the review is finished, an independent monitor will be commissioned to track the progress hospital officials make implementing the recommendations Warin's team lays out.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.