2 people accused of vandalizing fountain in Safety Harbor, deputies say

City workers reported the damaged fountain back in April.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Two young people were reportedly arrested for felonies related to the damage and vandalism of a fountain in Safety Harbor.

City of Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub said in a Facebook post that in addition to the two arrested, another pair of "juveniles" was present at the scene but did not participate in vandalizing the fountain and did not make an attempt to stop the action. They were referred to the state attorney.

One of the two arrested was chosen for a diversion program due to their lack of a criminal background and cooperation with authorities, Ayoub said in his post.

The other arrested young person was charged and will not be permitted for the diversion program. The amount of damage exceeded $1,000, Ayoub said.

"All the parents of all these juveniles were informed that some sort of restitution will be required," Ayoub said. "It was made very clear to the juveniles and their parents that the city is fed up with the ongoing vandalism and anyone responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The City of Safety Harbor says it's close to hiring a contractor to restore the fountain soon. It was damaged back in April and authorities had been seeking information to find who was responsible for the damage ever since.