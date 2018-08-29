Four more measles cases in unvaccinated people have been confirmed in Pinellas County since the first one was announced on Aug. 13.

Florida health officials say the total number of cases in the county now stands at seven.

Before this recent outbreak, measles had not been seen in Pinellas County since 1998.

Although health officials cannot discuss specific details about the patients, they confirmed some of the patients are related, and one had recently traveled internationally.

These cases are no longer contagious, but the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is working with local healthcare providers to investigate how this happened.

There nine reported cases of measles in Florida this year, as of Wednesday. In 2017, there three reported cases of measles in the state compared to five cases in both 2015 and 2016.

Related: CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including Florida

Previous: Amid health department investigation into measles outbreak, Pinellas County parents want answers

More: More children sickened with measles in Pinellas County in first outbreak in 20 years

Anyone who has not gotten the measles vaccine is encouraged to do it immediately.

Measles is very contagious and can be especially dangerous for young children, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. It's spread by air droplets when infected individuals breathe, sneeze or cough.

Symptoms can include high fevers, runny noses, red and watery eyes and rashes.

If you suspect you have measles, see a doctor immediately.

Chart: Reported measles cases in Florida

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP