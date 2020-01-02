ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday afternoon the new Freddie Dyles Gymnasium at Gibbs High School was unveiled.

Dyles served as the basketball coach for the school for three decades, starting in 1964, while segregation was still in place.

During his time, he took home two state championships and held the title for the coach with the most wins in the school's history.

Former players like Rob Williams said Coach Dyles taught him a lot.

“He taught me the games of basketball, he taught me the ins and outs for what to do. And by him doing that, I was able to go on to play for a college, or a university on full scholarship, four-year scholarship,” Williams said.

He said his coach knew how to push a team and push the limits, during a time when segregation was ending.

“Freddie knew there was a lot of injustice going on, he realized the injustice that was going on. Even from when we had the officials that were being biased, with calls. Whereas they would call a foul on us, realizing it was not a foul. Freddie told us, you play the game of basketball, I will handle the officials," said Williams.

His leadership extended beyond the game itself.

"Freddie was telling us in a real nice, silent way, 'it's okay if there’s some injustice, but you have the opportunity to speak out on it,'” said Williams.

On Saturday, Dyles' niece, Mishell Brown, said the legendary coach would be both proud and humbled to see his name on the school.

“He would have that big smile of his on his face and he would be like, ‘oh you didn’t have to do this,’ but inside, he would love it," said Brown.

For Williams, he said he will think of Dyles every time he drives by the neighborhood school. “I’ll continue to say, 'It’s done. It’s finished.' His name is now there, he’s there. We can appreciate and we can celebrate what Freddie has done. And it was long overdue."

Gibbs High School opened in 1927 as the first high school in St. Petersburg for African Americans. It became desegregated in 1971, during Dyles' time as coach.

