SEMINOLE, Fla. — Two of the five residents evacuated from Freedom Square Rehabilitation on Saturday who were tested for COVID-19 coronavirus received a negative result.

Three of them tested positive and already were reported as such, the facility said Sunday.

Staff began removing people from the Freedom Square of Seminole facility on Friday after three people died from coronavirus. Several people were transported to area hospitals earlier in the week when they became symptomatic or tested positive for the virus.

Freedom Square of Seminole said 124 residents and patients from its campus have been tested; 39 people are positive for coronavirus, 56 are negative and 29 tests are pending.

Among employees, 136 people have been tested; 19 are positive, 24 are negative and 93 results are pending.

"The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 has proven to be an incredible challenge for healthcare facilities across the country, and we are pleased the Florida State Department of Health in Pinellas County has agreed to formally work with us to develop more aggressive mitigation strategies," the facility said in a release.

"The team at Freedom Square of Seminole looks forward to the Department of Health’s counsel and guidance."

