Friends and family of wounded officer and killed suspect gather at Bayfront Health

The groups stood at two doors, as two different families experiencing similar pain.

TAMPA, Fla — At one entrance, a law enforcement family gathers to show support for a wounded officer. At the opposite entrance, loved ones of 20-year-old Dominque Harris, who was shot by police prayed he’d be okay.

“No one has said anything to us,” said grandmother Patricia Reynolds earlier Wednesday night. “We just want to know what his condition is.”

Around 8:30 p.m. Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri arrived to brief waiting family members in person. The sheriff saying, it's important that Harris' family get the information firsthand.

He would share the news many here already feared, that Harris has died in the gunfire.

“I went through with them what we know,” Sheriff Gualtieri said. I showed them a photograph of the gun with the shell casing so that they can understand what the physical evidence is and that hopefully can provide some context.”

For the family, it was tears, disbelief, and lots of unanswered questions.

“One of the greatest voids for them is not knowing why he did what he did,” said Gualtieri who also provided an update on the wounded officer.

“He is still in surgery,” Gualtieri said. The sheriff said the officer was shot in the groin at nearly “point-blank range.”

The officer is expected to recover, according to Gualtieri.

Forensics teams were also at the hospital Wednesday night photographing a police cruiser and bringing bags of potential evidence out of the emergency room.

