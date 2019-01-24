PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Thursday that furloughed federal workers can ride any PSTA bus for free.

“We are very grateful for the service of federal employees and federal retirees here in Pinellas County and as a community, we must do anything we can to support them during these troubling times,” says PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “Our mission is to safely connect people to places and we want to ensure our unpaid federal employees have the opportunity to get to wherever they need to go.”

Workers can get free rides by showing their government ID card to drivers. The offer will be extended 30 days past the end of the shutdown to further help unpaid workers, PSTA said.

