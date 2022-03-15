Volunteer pilot delivers future service dogs to Tampa Bay area

Handle with care, this is "precious cargo."

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Five puppies in training are now reporting for duty.

Volunteer pilots delivered the adorable pups on a private flight from California to the Tampa Bay area to become service dogs with Canine Companion.

Canine Companion provides free service dogs to people with disabilities.

Normally, the company relies on commercial airlines to transport the young fur friends to their volunteer puppy raisers across the country, however, since the COVID-19 pandemic, it's become increasingly difficult to make for a smooth delivery.

I mean, we're talking "precious cargo" here.

Now, Canine Companions looks to private pilots for help and they have assisted in more ways than the company thought was possible.

Jim and Vikki Stewart, the two pilots who brought the puppies over, donated their personal plane and fuel for this journey across the country, Canine Companion says.