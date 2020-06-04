TAMPA, Fla. — Three people were saved from a 12-foot vessel that capsized in Old Tampa Bay.
It happened around 1 p.m. Monday just north of the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release.
FWC officers responded to the boat after Pinellas 911 gave them a heads up to respond, and they came across three people in the water. One was caught in a cast net that had been on board.
All three people were rescued and uninjured, FWC said.
It's not yet known what caused the vessel to capsize, but it was brought back to shore.
