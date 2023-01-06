FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge

Multiple agencies from around the Tampa Bay area arrived on the scene to help quickly resolve this situation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on.

At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains.

During a check, a person, later identified as a 33-year-old St. Pete man, reportedly ran from their car, grabbed a gun and ran away from the area.

Multiple agencies, including Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Tampa Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office along with boats and helicopters, arrived on the scene to help quickly resolve this situation.

After searching for the man, the scene cleared up after he was found.