FWC officer 'OK' after falling into the water while trying to jump onto boat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer was left floundering in the water in John's Pass after he tried to jump between two boats.

And his fall was caught on a now-viral TikTok video.

In follow-up videos, the TikToker explained that her group offered to stop their boat in order to allow the officer to safely return to his FWC boat. But, the officer apparently declined that offer and opted to jump between the two moving boats.

The result was an unceremonious dip into the bay.

Why was the FWC even called to the boat in the first place? According to the user who posted the video, a person had hit his leg against the group's boat while jumping off, resulting in a bloody injury.

She said the man was able to be safely brought to shore while others on the boat called authorities to let them know what happened. FWC later showed up.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the FWC and the TikToker for more information.

FWC spokesperson Melody Kilborn said the department is working on getting details, she said she could "confirm that everyone involved is okay."

Earlier this year, Florida surpassed 1 million registered recreational vessels, solidifying its title of "Boating Capital of the World."

"Crossing the million mark just confirms what we always knew — Florida is the top state for boaters," Maj. Rob Beaton, the agency's boating and waterways section leader said in a statement in March. "And with more boats on the water, we want to spread the word about boating safety to both residents and visitors enjoying Florida’s year-round boating season."

That includes boaters having plenty of life jackets on board, operators maintaining 360-degree awareness and knowing the dangers and consequences of operating a boat while impaired, FWC said.