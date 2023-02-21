FWC proposes rule to address entanglement, injury of seabirds at Skyway Bridge piers

FWC wants to hear from its partners, anglers and pelican rescue organizations to develop a solution together.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission proposed a new rule to address the ongoing injuries seabirds face near the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

FWC came up with the rule change during a Tuesday meeting on the matter. However, it's not set in stone. FWC is encouraging staff to consider other options and refine the proposal before the final hearing.

The rule change should curb the ongoing entanglement, injury and mortality of pelicans, seagulls and other seabirds in the area. It would also "reduce angler-seabird interactions and further seabird conservation while continuing to allow the tradition of fishing to continue," FWC says.

FWC hopes to receive input and engagement from all interested stakeholders including management partners, anglers, pelican rescue organizations and other interested stakeholders to come up with a promising course of action to address the issue.

"We are grateful for the engagement and feedback from our stakeholders who are continuing to work collaboratively with us to address brown pelican entanglements at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park," FWC Commissioner Robert A. Spottswood said in a news release. "It’s our job to balance the interests of both fish and wildlife as well as anglers. We face this all the time. We’ve always limited or closed access only as a last resort, and we have approved this proposed rule with the understanding that modifications will likely occur at the final hearing."

The proposed rule change is a step in the right direction for the organization, Friends of the Pelicans. The organization has been fighting to save local waterfowl from painful injuries and death.

So far, options up for consideration to improve seabird safety at the piers are education requirements, seasonal gear restrictions, limiting the number of sets of hook and line fishing gear, gear restrictions on a portion of the pier and deterrents, FWC says.

All stakeholders can look forward to discussing the proposed rule and more options to benefit both pelicans and anglers. A final rule hearing for fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is expected in early May.