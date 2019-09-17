ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four dolphins stuck in a small canal since the weekend will hopefully be freed Tuesday morning.
The dolphins are stuck in the canal near 4th Street North and 77th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. FWC said crews are working to release the animals.
FWC public information officer Melody Kilborn said crews have been monitoring the dolphins since they were discovered over the weekend.
Dolphins are a protected marine mammal and should not be fed or swim with.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
