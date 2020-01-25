ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters are responding to a 30-foot boat fully engulfed in flames near Gandy Beach.

Crews were called just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday to the waterway near The Getaway restaurant, located at 13090 Gandy Boulevard N.

A couple of boats planning to take part in the Gasparilla parade also are responding to the boat on fire, presumably to provide any assistance. One fireboat from Tampa was called in to help put out the flames.

The Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

It's believed no one was on board the boat when it caught fire.

One man on shore said he believed the boat had been there for years and was abandoned.

It's not yet clear what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

