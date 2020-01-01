ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A portion of Gandy Boulevard is closed in St. Petersburg.
A couple on their way home from celebrating New Year's say they were driving east when a car coming west flipped and landed in the eastbound lanes.
The couple have a dashcam in their car and captured the car flipping. This happened near the Gandy Bridge around 3 a.m.
Witnesses say the driver of the car that flipped was ejected. That driver was alive when he was taken to the hospital. At least one other person in another car was also hurt.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
