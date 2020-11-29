Gandy Bridge to St. Petersburg closed because of a crash

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Gandy Bridge to St. Petersburg is shut down to traffic because of a crash.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Only westbound traffic is affected, not eastbound traffic into Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves one of its troopers.

Drivers wishing to get to Pinellas County and the St. Petersburg area can take the Howard Frankland Bridge (Interstate 275) or the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

