Search ongoing for man who ran from crash at Gandy and I-275

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a man who flipped his truck and ran from the vehicle following a chase that started on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they tried to stop the truck Monday morning on I-275 and 54th Street. When the driver didn't stop, a chase began.

Following a 2-mile pursuit north on the highway, the truck crashed and overturned at Gandy Boulevard and I-275. Its driver then ran off.