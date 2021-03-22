x
Pinellas County

Gas leak shuts down intersection in Clearwater

Drivers are being asked to keep away.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are urging people to avoid the intersection of Drew Street and Highland Avenue.

Officers say there is a gas leak, and all lanes have been shut down. It was not immediately clear what caused the leak.

Firefighters and utility workers are on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

