St. Pete Fire Rescue and TECO are on scene.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department has closed down part of a street due to a gas leak.

A portion of 31st Street S, between 26th Avenue to 35th Avenue, is closed for now, a tweet from the department Sunday morning explains.

The gas leak is in the area of Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

Crews from both St. Pete Fire Rescue and TECO are on scene.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.