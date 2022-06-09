2 buildings evacuated after gas leak in Treasure Island

According to city leaders, there was a three-inch main with an active leak.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Two buildings have been evacuated Thursday afternoon after a reported gas leak in Treasure Island, city leaders explain.

People's Gas is also reportedly on scene and has capped the leak. There have been no injuries reported at this time.