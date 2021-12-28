Gas line struck on McMullen Booth Road in Palm Harbor

A medical facility near the affected line was evacuated as a precaution.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Drivers in Palm Harbor may experience delays after a Pinellas County contractor hit a 2-inch gas line along the west side of McMullen Booth Road south of Tampa Road.

The gas supply has been shut off while Clearwater Gas and fire rescue crews respond to the scene.

The county says a nearby medical facility has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The ramp from Tampa Road to southbound McMullen Booth Road has been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next couple of hours.