Girl rescued by 'good Samaritans' from strong rip currents in Dunedin waters

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was saved thanks to some good Samaritans who rescued her from strong rip currents at a beach Sunday afternoon in Pinellas County, officials say.

At around 6 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report of a swimmer in distress near North Beach at Honeymoon Island State Park, a spokesperson for the agency told 10 Tampa Bay.

When first responders arrived at the park, they say the girl had already been rescued by several good Samaritans.

The 12-year-old and one of the people who helped rescue her were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries and are expected to be OK, the FWC says.

There are moderate levels of rip currents in the Tampa Bay area, according to the National Weather Service. This means that rip currents are likely and weak swimmers should not enter the surf above the knees, the NWS says.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the best way to prevent getting caught in a rip current is to stay close to the shore and near a lifeguard. But since lifeguards can't always be available, there are indicators to help spot a rip current to know which areas to avoid swimming in.

Before you get in the water, check for rip currents at an elevated position that overlooks the beach, such as the parking lot or sand dune, and watch the water for several minutes since rip current conditions can change, according to NOAA.

The easiest type of rip current to identify are channelized rip currents as they usually look as darker, narrow gaps of water heading offshore between areas of breaking waves and whitewater, the NOAA says. They can also appear as darker paths heading out through the surf, so make sure to look for gaps in the lines of breaking waves.