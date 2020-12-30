Dunedin, Pinellas County looks to meet $10 million offer to acquire Douglas Hackworth property

The land, located at Keene Road and Virginia Avenue, will be used for environmental preservation to honor Gladys Douglas, the county said.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A prime piece of undeveloped land in Pinellas County -- a rarity -- is being eyed as a spot for the public to enjoy the outdoors.

But first, it needs to change ownership.

The city of Dunedin and Pinellas County have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss their efforts to acquire the Gladys Douglas Hackworth property, according to a news release.

The land, formally owned by the late Douglas, is located at the corner of Keene Road and Virginia Avenue.

Douglas is remembered as a philanthropist in the community, supporting the Dunedin Fine Art Center, First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin, Pinellas Habitat for Humanity and Ruth Eckerd Hall, to name a few, her obituary reads.

She died in July 2019 at the age of 95.

Prior to her death, Douglas wanted the 44-acre property and its 50-acre lake to be preserved as a nature park, according to the Tampa Bay Times. She met with city and county officials to discuss a sale, and her family continued conversations following her death.

The Times in August 2020 reported the land was under contract with a housing developer, with its appraisal listed at $11 million.

The county and city now say they have offered to buy the property for $8 million using a combination of public money and private donations, but the Douglas Hackworth estate counted with a "firm" $10 million.

Leaders hope to extend the original Jan. 18, 2021, deadline in an effort to attract additional funding.

"We are balancing the community's strong desire to preserve the property with our responsibility to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money, and deeply appreciate the donors who have stepped forward to support these two goals," Pinellas County Administrator Barry A. Burton said in a statement.

The Sierra Club and the Pinellas Community Foundation are expected to talk Wednesday morning about how to meet the $10 million offer.

