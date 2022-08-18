Woman arrested in Clearwater hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist

Police said she was driving with a suspended or revoked license.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested after Clearwater police say she hit a bicyclist and left the scene.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street near U.S. Highway 19. Responding police found a 51-year-old on a bike suffering from "serious injuries," the department said. The bicyclist is still in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, police said.

On Wednesday, police released images of the possible vehicle used in the crash. "It could be a Toyota or Hyundai missing a right rear hubcap," police said in a tweet. The white hatchback-style vehicle also may have a damaged hood, police said in a statement.

That same day, someone in the community recognized Grace Hunter's car from the released photos and contacted police, the agency said.

Hunter was arrested Wednesday night and was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious bodily injury.