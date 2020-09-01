CLEARWATER, Fla. — Between 1934 and 1968, Pinellas High School was one of the only places for African Americans to earn a diploma in Pinellas County.

"All of that history is lost. Most of the instructors are no longer living that taught at that school that all of us remember,” said Eleanor Breland, class of 1965.

Today, the high school sits empty with plans to tear it down. Graduates said they feel the history slowly slipping away.

Audrey Hipps from the class of 1965 said the district didn't even have a record of the school when she tried to get a copy of her diploma. It read Pinellas Park High School instead. She got it corrected but said it happened again when she needed another copy.



Graduates who gathered Thursday at the North Greenwood Library in Clearwater said they want the district to do a better job of restoring the school’s history so it is not erased.



"It shows a total lack of respect for individuals and collectively for a people,” said Breland.



Graduates also wonder about memorabilia and awards from the school. They say they don’t know where to find records about the school’s accomplishments.

The school is also the site of a former cemetery. While documents said some of the graves were moved, neighbors said they believe many are still there.

RELATED: Maps confirm cemetery existed on Clearwater school property, but were graves properly removed?

The school district said it is working with the NAACP on this issue.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com. To read more about the search for lost African American burial grounds in the Tampa Bay area, head to wtsp.com/erased.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter