Green light given for Tampa Bay's first Bus Rapid Transit system

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors unanimously approved a contract Wednesday to build Tampa Bay's first Bus Rapid Transit system.

“We are very excited to be working with David Nelson Construction for this world-class project,” said Joe Barkley, Chairman of the PSTA Board. “Especially with their reputation of helping to build Tampa Bay.”

The BRT, or the SunRunner, will connect St. Petersburg to the county’s world-famous beaches.

The line will feature semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops and safety enhancements for riders including level boarding platforms.

The 10.3-mile line will include 16 stops with buses running every 15 minutes taking you from downtown to the beach or vice versa in less than 35 minutes.

Construction of the SunRunner is expected to be complete in early 2022.

