City of Clearwater to begin 'ground truthing' at site of forgotten Black cemetery

Last year, ground-penetrating radar found 70 potential graves at the site, which is now part of the FrankCrum property.

The City of Clearwater says archeologists on Monday will begin "ground-truthing" the site of a forgotten Black cemetery located near South Missouri Avenue to see if there are still graves at the site.

Test excavations will begin along 100 South Missouri Ave. According to the city, two locations within the site are currently contracted for archeologists to look for human remains. Work will be considered "complete" if human remains or a grave are found at any point during the test excavations or if nothing is found at either test location, a release said.

The former site of St. Matthew's Baptist Church Cemetery is currently the company headquarters of FrankCrum.

In February 2020, archeologists used ground-penetrating radar to survey the area and identified about 70 potential graves at the site.

The city says on May 29, 1909, St. Matthew's Baptist Church of Clearwater bought two-and-a-half acres of land to use for a cemetery from Robert Padgett, a former mayor of Clearwater and real estate broker, for $150. The cemetery served the Black community living in the Clearwater Heights area until 1955.

