Gulf Boulevard shut down in both directions as police investigate crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gulf Boulevard, near the 1200 block, will be closed to traffic in both directions for approximately two hours as officers investigate a crash with life-threatening injuries.

The Clearwater Police Department said it is on scene of a car vs. person crash with serious injuries to the individual. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

