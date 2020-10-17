Gulf Boulevard shut down in both directions as police investigate crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gulf Boulevard, near the 1200 block, will be closed to traffic in both directions for approximately two hours as officers investigate a crash with life-threatening injuries.
The Clearwater Police Department said it is on scene of a car vs. person crash with serious injuries to the individual. The driver's condition was not immediately known.
Drivers should avoid the area as officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
