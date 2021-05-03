Police: Gulfport dance instructor arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old student

GULFPORT, Fla. — A Gulfport dance instructor is behind bars after police say they discovered he had been sexually abusing a 15-year-old student.
Authorities say, Servy Gallardo, 52, taught at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, located near 15th Avenue South and 58th Street in Gulfport. Gallardo has been charged with four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery and one count of Molestation.
Detectives say they are concerned there may be more individuals abused, and ask anyone with information to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters SPPD and the tip to TIP411.
What other people are reading right now:
- How people can prepare for the next pandemic
- Video shows Florida principal paddle 1st-grade student
- SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in rare nighttime splashdown
- FHP: Drunken wrong-way driver eventually stopped on I-4 after a few crashes
- Worker shortage forces some Tampa Bay restaurants to close early
- 'I owe you a new broom': Hillsborough County deputy pulls hissing gator back into pond
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter