Police: Gulfport dance instructor arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old student

Detectives say they believe there may be more who were subject to the instructors abuse.

GULFPORT, Fla. — A Gulfport dance instructor is behind bars after police say they discovered he had been sexually abusing a 15-year-old student.

Authorities say, Servy Gallardo, 52, taught at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, located near 15th Avenue South and 58th Street in Gulfport. Gallardo has been charged with four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery and one count of Molestation.

Detectives say they are concerned there may be more individuals abused, and ask anyone with information to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters SPPD and the tip to TIP411.