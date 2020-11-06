Gulfport wants your input in their use of force policy

Gulfport Police has bumped up their annual review of their use of force policy and has opened up the conversation to the public, asking for input and suggestions.

GULFPORT, Fla. — In Pinellas County, Gulfport Police is the latest law enforcement agency to analyze its use of force policy.

Following a monthly call with all of the sheriffs and police chiefs of Pinellas County, Chief Robert Vincent decided to bump their yearly review up.

"Making one change this time around," said Vincent. "Instead of just leaving that review to the people inside the police department, I'm going to invite public feedback."

The chief is looking to get comments and suggestions from community members on the current policy and on the suggested policies from "8 Can't Wait," the eight use-of-force policies suggested by Campaign Zero to reduce police violence. In particular, the chief wants to know if an outright ban on shooting at a moving car is necessary and a good idea. He asks the same question for chokeholds, something Gulfport PD does allow, if deadly force is warranted, and other options aren't available.

"I want the public to know what we do and why we do it, number one," said Chief Vincent. "And number two I want for our end result, our policy, to be a reflection of what our community expects of us."

The department is taking in feedback via email and Facebook.

The goal is to update their use of force policy by the end of this month.

