'Halloween on Central' in St. Pete returns on October 30

The Halloween event is the largest open-air event in the St. Petersburg area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boo! It's back!

St. Petersburg's largest Halloween open-air event, Halloween on Central, will be returning for another year this spooky season.

Attendees can walk and stroll along about two miles of the city from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Dr. MLK Jr. Street to 31st Street on Sunday, Oct. 30, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority said in a news release.

"[People can] experience the heart of the Sunshine City from a unique perspective that will allow them to rediscover their favorite local businesses and interact with the community in fun, healthy ways – without worrying about car traffic," PSTA said in a statement.

The event will also allow people to ride the new SunRunner in the St. Pete area and is scheduled to begin service on Oct. 21. It will be free for all riders for the first six months of service and will have three stops within the Halloween event.

“After a very successful event last year, with nearly 75,000 people attending, we are excited to further enhance accessibility to this year’s event with the opening of the SunRunner,” David Foote, Executive Director of the Grand Central District Association, said in a statement. “We hope visitors and residents from all over the county are able to experience St. Pete’s biggest Halloween celebration.”

The event will include the following activities:

Strolling Performers & Entertainment

Costumes Everywhere

Family Fun

Explore Central Avenue’s Wonderful Shops, Galleries, Restaurants & Pubs

Music

Food Truck Hubs

Event-Wide Trick-or-Treating & Candy Hubs

Costume Contests

Weiner Dog Races & Dog Contests

Haunted Houses

Flash Mob

Mummy Dancers

Family-Friendly Games

Other Children’s Activities