CLEARWATER, Fla. — A hammer-wielding carjacker is on the run, and police aren't too sure where he's going next.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Home Depot store on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, where they say a man stole a hammer.

He took off and tried to carjack a white Ford pick-up truck. The victim fought him off, and the suspect swiped a 2007 silver Dodge 3500 Megacab truck.

A 17-year-old passenger was inside the truck at the time, but after the suspect threatened him with the hammer, the teen got out.

Police believe he was heading east on the Courtney Campbell Causeway and into Tampa.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242.

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.