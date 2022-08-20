Have you seen Beverly? Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 70-year-old woman on Saturday who was last seen leaving her home around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, police say.
Beverly Grimsley left her home on 35th Street in a Chrysler van with the Florida license plate HQLY80, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Authorities say she is 5-foot, 4-inches, weighs about 165 pounds and was last seen wearing capri pants, purple shoes and a grey t-shirt.
The 70-year-old reportedly has medical needs and takes life-saving medications.
Anyone with information on Grimsley's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.