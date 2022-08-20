Have you seen Beverly? Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old

Beverly Grimsley was last seen on Friday in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 70-year-old woman on Saturday who was last seen leaving her home around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, police say.

Beverly Grimsley left her home on 35th Street in a Chrysler van with the Florida license plate HQLY80, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Silver Alert: Help us find missing Beverly A. Grimsley, age 70. She left her home in the 2200 block of 35th St. S. at... Posted by St. Petersburg Police Department on Saturday, August 20, 2022

Authorities say she is 5-foot, 4-inches, weighs about 165 pounds and was last seen wearing capri pants, purple shoes and a grey t-shirt.

The 70-year-old reportedly has medical needs and takes life-saving medications.