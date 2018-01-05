INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — There's no known reason why a man hit the gas of his car, aiming toward an Indian Shores police officer during a traffic stop.

But Chief Terry Hughes has an idea knowing that the driver sped toward his officer in a black Mazda, hit him and sent him to the ground.

"He tried to kill the officer," Hughes said. "He tried to get away."

Officer Matthew Holm worked to stop two vehicles believed to be going faster than 70 mph around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 19601 Gulf Blvd., which is a 30-mph stretch. The Mazda stopped and a bit farther ahead, so did the second car.

The Mazda's driver then "gunned it," Hughes said, and drove toward Holm while he stepped out of his vehicle. Holm shot at the car in an attempt to get the unidentified driver to stop.

NEW INFO: Indian Shores officer saw two vehicles speeding 70+ mph on Gulf Blvd. and when he went to pull them over, one vehicle stayed stopped but a second sped off, hitting the officer. That’s when officer fired shots. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/fvpcOnQGfY — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) May 1, 2018

The driver later was arrested not long thereafter as stop sticks prevented the Mazda from going any further.

Holm was hurt, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The 32-year-old officer is a three-year veteran of the department and was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Northbound and southbound Gulf Boulevard is closed while police investigate.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP