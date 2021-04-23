Man whose head was found by jogger in St. Pete identified; detectives ask for tips in case

Authorities are still trying to figure out how he died, and they're asking for help from the public.

A jogger found a human head last summer in St. Petersburg. On Friday, police released the name of the man to whom it belonged in hopes someone might have information that could help detectives with the case.

The jogger called 911 after discovering the head around 7 a.m. on July 7, 2020, near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South. Homicide detectives arrived that day, and police closed 38th Avenue South to drivers.

In the nearly a year since, investigators have been trying to piece together what happened. Through DNA testing, the St. Pete Police Department has now announced that the person who died was 80-year-old Donald

Edward Coston.

Mr. Coston lived in St. Pete, and his cause of death is still unknown.

"The investigation into Mr. Coston's death is ongoing, as we have little

information about the last few days of his life," police wrote in an email Friday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts in early July 2020 to call authorities at 727-893-4823. Anonymous tips by also be provided by texting the letters "SPPD" along with the information to TIP-411.