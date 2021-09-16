Health alert issued for blue-green algae at Eagle Lake Park

Visitors are asked not to drink, swim or use a personal watercraft in the water if a bloom is visible.

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County issued a health alert on Thursday after a harmful algal bloom was detected at Eagle Lake Park.

Health leaders say water samples that were taken on Monday showed the presence of blue-green algae in the park's waters.

Warning signs have been posted around the park to alert people.

Visitors are asked not to drink, swim or use a personal watercraft in the water if a bloom is visible. Health officials also ask people to wash their skin or clothes if they come in contact with algae.